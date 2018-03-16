45 Tanager Way

房产描述

This unique Seven Mile Beach condo features a large convertible terrace designed to let the outdoors in thanks to floor to ceiling folding glass doors. Two additional terraces, one off the master suite and the other off a secondary master suite, allow for both Seven Mile Beach sunset and North Sound sunrise views. Spanning the width of the tower, this spacious residence is perfectly appointed with the highest of finishes, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, marble counters in both the kitchen and bathrooms, and marine grade custom cabinetry.The Residences at Seafire share a 12-acre site including blissfully open grounds, cascading pools and a boundless beach with the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. This 62-unit, 10-storey seaside development will be the newest and most luxurious condominium to call Cayman's famed Seven Mile Beach its home and will be among the first LEED® certified condominiums in the Caribbean. Interior spaces are thoughtfully designed by Guerin Glass Architects and signature spaces, such as the Lobby, the Nest and other common areas are designed by famed L.A. interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.Residents enjoy access to all the rich amenities of the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, and relaxed sophistication at Seafire's three distinctive restaurants. The Spa at Seafire will pamper guests with a peaceful retreat offering an all-service spa menu, including a Turkish bath and an open-air spa garden. For your safety, all aluminum doors and windows are Miami-Dade hurricane rated. Understory parking and electric car charging stations are also available.LocationLocated on a pristine stretch of the Caribbean's most enviable beach, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, The Residences at Seafire share a lushly landscaped 12-acre site with the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, the beloved boutique hotel brand's first luxury Caribbean resort.DeveloperThe Residences at Seafire and The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa were developed by Dart Real Estate, the Cayman Islands' premier real estate developer. Dart Real Estate is known for its commitment to quality design and its thoughtful approach to peacemaking taking inspiration from the community's needs, assets and potential to create distinctive spaces that promote people's health, happiness and wellbeing. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is also the recipient of the Chris Development of the Year Award.DesignA 62 home residential tower, among the first LEED© Silver condominium developments in the Caribbean, The Residences at Seafire provide a singular and distinct approach to beach side living boasting diverse floorplans that range from 600 square foot studios to 4,000 square foot penthouse suites. The Nest, a rooftop lounge exclusively for owners use, provides residents with the perfect place to meet and entertain.