在售 - Salzburg, Austria - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
Salzburg, Austria

Spumberg, Salzburg, Austria

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2153
    平方英尺

房产描述

Positioned on the edge of a high meadow, this exceptional luxury chalet will enjoy magnificent 360-degree views of the impressive Salzburg mountains, located only 25 minutes from the International Airport and Mozart's birthplace in the heart of Salzburg's historic centre.Creating an atmosphere of tranquil beauty, this traditional alpine style Chalet is a rare offer on the market, combining close proximity to the city of Salzburg and alpine seclusion amidst this stunning landscape at the end of a gated private road. It is a place to enjoy with unspoilt nature in a preserved surrounding. Featuring more than 200 square meters of living space on two levels, this high-end timber built gem offers all amenities, like solid wooden floors, an open fireplace, a panoramic views sauna, a wine cellar, a garage for two cars and a heated outdoor pool. Materials and craftsmanship are of highest international standards.This Chalet is the only new development in the greater Salzburg area, offering the dedication to be used as a legal second residence.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 1801220725309653

分部：
Stiller & Hohla Immobilientreuhänder
代理经纪:
Leo Hohla
+436626585110

