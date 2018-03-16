45 Tanager Way

房产描述

The Residences at Seafire share a 12-acre site including blissfully open grounds, cascading pools and a boundless beach with the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. This 62-unit, 10-storey seaside development will be the newest and most luxurious condominium to call Cayman's famed Seven Mile Beach its home and will be among the first LEED® certified condominiums in the Caribbean. As a resident, you are welcomed with a striking view of the Caribbean Sea the moment you arrive home.Located on the top three floors of the Residences tower, the two-bedroom, two-and-half bathroom + den residences are considered Seafire's most desirable penthouses. With elevated ceilings and views from more than 100 feet above sea level, your penthouse sets the precedent for luxury oceanfront living with unobstructed views of Grand Cayman. Each penthouse floorplan extends across the entire residence tower, allowing for three open-air terraces – two of which are stand-alone and a third wrap-around terrace with awe-inspiring views.Interior spaces are thoughtfully designed by Guerin Glass Architects. The kitchens feature Miele and Subzero kitchen appliances while timeless Kohler fixtures enhance the beauty of the custom kitchen cabinets. Enjoy the private owners' rooftop terrace, access to all the rich amenities of the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, and relaxed sophistication at Seafire's three distinctive restaurants. The Spa at Seafire will pamper guests with a peaceful retreat offering an all-service spa menu, including a Turkish bath and an open-air spa garden. For your safety, all aluminum doors and windows are Miami-Dade hurricane rated. Understory parking and electric car charging stations are also available.LocationLocated on a pristine stretch of the Caribbean's most enviable beach, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, The Residences at Seafire share a lushly landscaped 12-acre site with the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, the beloved boutique hotel brand's first luxury Caribbean resort.DeveloperThe Residences at Seafire and The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa were developed by Dart Real Estate, the Cayman Islands' premier real estate developer. Dart Real Estate is known for its commitment to quality design and its thoughtful approach to peacemaking taking inspiration from the community's needs, assets and potential to create distinctive spaces that promote people's health, happiness and wellbeing. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is a recipient of the Chris Development of the Year Award.DesignA 60 home residential tower, among the first LEED© Silver condominium developments in the Caribbean, The Residences at Seafire provide a singular and distinct approach to beach side living boasting diverse floorplans that range from 600 square foot studios to 4,000 square foot penthouse suites. The Nest, a rooftop lounge exclusively for owners use, provides residents with the perfect place to meet and entertain.