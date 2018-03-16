Key Largo, 33037 - United States

房产描述

Bayfront Bounty - Mesmerizing views of the bay and the second-floor infinity edge pool create the WOW factor when you enter this home. A three story significant home boasting 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with over 5000 square feet. This home has high ceilings and lots of windows to capture the beautiful views from this home. Don't worry about the stairs this home has an elevators that initiates at ground level and goes to the third floor. Large open kitchen facing the bay and opens to the living and dining area. The third floor has two master suites facing the bay and two bonus areas, one being used as a gym and the other as a sitting viewing area. No need to walk downstairs for coffee the third floor has a mini kitchenette. Lots of room to entertain outdoors on the ground level brick paved More... areas shaded from this immense home. Great dockage into the bay with TWO lifts. One lift has capacity of 12,000 lbs and the other 6,000 lbs. Property has electric gated entrance.