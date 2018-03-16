高端地产新闻
在售 - Key Largo, United States - ¥15,832,664
Key Largo, 33037 - United States

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5056
    平方英尺 (0.28 英亩)

房产描述

Bayfront Bounty - Mesmerizing views of the bay and the second-floor infinity edge pool create the WOW factor when you enter this home. A three story significant home boasting 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with over 5000 square feet. This home has high ceilings and lots of windows to capture the beautiful views from this home. Don't worry about the stairs this home has an elevators that initiates at ground level and goes to the third floor. Large open kitchen facing the bay and opens to the living and dining area. The third floor has two master suites facing the bay and two bonus areas, one being used as a gym and the other as a sitting viewing area. No need to walk downstairs for coffee the third floor has a mini kitchenette. Lots of room to entertain outdoors on the ground level brick paved More... areas shaded from this immense home. Great dockage into the bay with TWO lifts. One lift has capacity of 12,000 lbs and the other 6,000 lbs. Property has electric gated entrance.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 1801231518543189

联系方式

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
_