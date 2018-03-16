202 Plantation Shores Dr

房产描述

Sueños Del Mar, with completed concrete shell, is an extraordinary 3,890 square foot Coastal Island Style home with outstanding ocean views & 140 feet of protected dockage. Custom-built & expertly designed with meticulous attention paid to every detail & fine craftsmanship throughout. This architecturally striking, state-of-the-art, 3-story, CBS home with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and two half baths is scheduled for completion in June 2018. Custom top-of-the-line finishes, and chef-level appliances include Thermador 48'' refrigerator, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 48'' Thermador range & chimney hood, Marval beverage cooler, Sharpe microwave drawer and 36'' grill. The kitchen back-splash will be Tommy Bahama brand glass tile and counter tops to be 1 1/2'' Quartzite. Other amenities include an elevator, 1,365 sq. ft. garage, 900 sq. ft. covered loggia, heated salt system swimming pool with spa, prepped for a home generator, PGT brand white aluminum single-hung impact resistant windows and doors, double 6' x 8' Therma-tru "Classic Craft Mahogany" HVHZ rated front entry door, and hurricane rated aluminum garage doors with electric opener and custom overlay. The first floor living area was built 1' above flood requirements.