45 Tanager Way

房产描述

This mindfully private penthouse residence shares the 8th floor south tower with only one other residence. Interior spaces in this five bedroom Seven Mile Beach condo are thoughtfully designed by Guerin Glass Architects. Views of the Caribbean sea are enjoyed immediately upon entering the light filled residence. The open plan great room overlooks Seven Mile Beach and enjoys a spectacularly spacious outdoor terrace. The custom designed 'L' shaped kitchen features soft-closed marine grade cabinetry, marble countertops and backsplash, integrated Miele and Sub-Zero appliances including refrigerated beverage drawers and a 46 bottle wine fridge. The eat-at marble covered kitchen island is ideal for entertaining or for casual family meals. Luxury finishes extend throughout, with marble vanities and tile work in all the bathrooms and a free-standing soaking bathtub in the master bathroom. The master suite is impeccably designed boasting custom feature walls in both the suite and en-suite bath, a walk-in closet with custom built shelving, a secondary walk-in closet, and for added privacy, a separate water closet. Uniquely, two of the secondary bedrooms are joined by a jack and jill bathroom, the ideal child suite. As this residence extends the width of the tower, the remaining two bedrooms overlook the picturesque North Sound and enjoy invigorating sunrise views. The rear corner bedroom is considered a secondary master suite complete with a large 400 SqFt. wrap around terrace, large closet space and a double marble vanity bathroom. In addition to being beautifully designed, this luxury condo is also functional thanks to ample storage space, en-suite laundry closet, gas tankless water heater, gas cooktop in the kitchen and 100% backup power via a 750 kVa generator. In addition, and for your safety, all aluminum doors and windows are Miami-Dade hurricane rated. Understory parking and electric car charging stations are also available.Enjoy the private owners' rooftop terrace, access to all the rich amenities of the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, and relaxed sophistication at Seafire's three distinctive restaurants. The Spa at Seafire will pamper guests with a peaceful retreat offering an all-service spa menu, including a Turkish bath and an open-air spa garden. For your safety, all aluminum doors and windows are Miami-Dade hurricane rated. Understory parking and electric car charging stations are also available.LocationLocated on a pristine stretch of the Caribbean's most enviable beach, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, The Residences at Seafire share a lushly landscaped 12-acre site with the adjacent Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, the beloved boutique hotel brand's first luxury Caribbean resort.DeveloperThe Residences at Seafire and The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa were developed by Dart Real Estate, the Cayman Islands' premier real estate developer. Dart Real Estate is known for its commitment to quality design and its thoughtful approach to peacemaking taking inspiration from the community's needs, assets and potential to create distinctive spaces that promote people's health, happiness and wellbeing. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is a recipient of the Chris Development of the Year Award.DesignA 60 home residential tower, among the first LEED© Silver condominium developments in the Caribbean, The Residences at Seafire provide a singular and distinct approach to beach side living boasting diverse floorplans that range from 600 square foot studios to 4,000 square foot penthouse suites. The Nest, a rooftop lounge exclusively for owners use, provides residents with the perfect place to meet and entertain.