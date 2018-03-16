高端地产新闻
在售 - Koloa, United States - ¥10,453,740
免费询盘

Koloa, 96756 - United States

2230 Walelia Pl, Koloa, Hi, 96756

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2711
    平方英尺 (0.21 英亩)

房产描述

Well maintained two story home offers beautiful curb appeal with a large landscaped front yard. Be sure to check out the video tour! Property details:

A glimpse of the blue Pacific from the second floor lanai
A/C in rooms (individual, through the wall units)
Ground floor has travertine stone tile
Upper floor has combination of stone/porcelain tile, and wood laminate
Ceiling fans
Three skylights
Vaulted ceiling
Water softener
Concrete tile roof
Three walk in showers
Kitchen pantry
Two private, fenced lanai/patios
Live-in and do AirBnB possibilities
Wet bar
Granite kitchen counter tops; upstairs bathroom with silestone look-a-like counters with tile floor and walk in shower, downstairs tile counter tops and showers
Close proximity via the Poipu Kai Greenbelt to two white sand beaches (Shipwreck and Brenneke's)

Home is well situated in the Bayview at Poipu Kai neighborhood near the Grand Hyatt in Poipu, Kauai, within close proximity of beaches restaurants, community pool, tennis, and area amenities. Nearby beaches accessible from the Poipu Kai Greenbelt pathway are Shipwrecks and Brennekes. Here is a list of what the Poipu Kai Association (PKA) fees include:

Cable
Internet
Trash removal
Sewer
Swimming Pool and Spa
Tennis Courts
24/7 Patrol Service (golf cart)
Beach Walkways w/lighting
Common area grounds maintenance
Grounds/office management
Private roads

MLS ID: F1801230644700208

联系方式

分部：
Hawaii Life – Poipu
代理经纪:
JJ Leininger
(808) 635-6580

