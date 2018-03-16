2230 Walelia Pl, Koloa, Hi, 96756

房产描述

Well maintained two story home offers beautiful curb appeal with a large landscaped front yard. Be sure to check out the video tour! Property details:



A glimpse of the blue Pacific from the second floor lanai

A/C in rooms (individual, through the wall units)

Ground floor has travertine stone tile

Upper floor has combination of stone/porcelain tile, and wood laminate

Ceiling fans

Three skylights

Vaulted ceiling

Water softener

Concrete tile roof

Three walk in showers

Kitchen pantry

Two private, fenced lanai/patios

Live-in and do AirBnB possibilities

Wet bar

Granite kitchen counter tops; upstairs bathroom with silestone look-a-like counters with tile floor and walk in shower, downstairs tile counter tops and showers

Close proximity via the Poipu Kai Greenbelt to two white sand beaches (Shipwreck and Brenneke's)



Home is well situated in the Bayview at Poipu Kai neighborhood near the Grand Hyatt in Poipu, Kauai, within close proximity of beaches restaurants, community pool, tennis, and area amenities. Nearby beaches accessible from the Poipu Kai Greenbelt pathway are Shipwrecks and Brennekes. Here is a list of what the Poipu Kai Association (PKA) fees include:



Cable

Internet

Trash removal

Sewer

Swimming Pool and Spa

Tennis Courts

24/7 Patrol Service (golf cart)

Beach Walkways w/lighting

Common area grounds maintenance

Grounds/office management

Private roads