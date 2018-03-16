2230 Walelia Pl, Koloa, Hi, 96756

Well maintained two story home offers beautiful curb appeal with a large landscaped front yard. Be sure to check out the video tour! Property details:
A glimpse of the blue Pacific from the second floor lanai A/C in rooms (individual, through the wall units) Ground floor has travertine stone tile Upper floor has combination of stone/porcelain tile, and wood laminate Ceiling fans Three skylights Vaulted ceiling Water softener Concrete tile roof Three walk in showers Kitchen pantry Two private, fenced lanai/patios Live-in and do AirBnB possibilities Wet bar Granite kitchen counter tops; upstairs bathroom with silestone look-a-like counters with tile floor and walk in shower, downstairs tile counter tops and showers Close proximity via the Poipu Kai Greenbelt to two white sand beaches (Shipwreck and Brenneke's)
Home is well situated in the Bayview at Poipu Kai neighborhood near the Grand Hyatt in Poipu, Kauai, within close proximity of beaches restaurants, community pool, tennis, and area amenities. Nearby beaches accessible from the Poipu Kai Greenbelt pathway are Shipwrecks and Brennekes. Here is a list of what the Poipu Kai Association (PKA) fees include:
Cable Internet Trash removal Sewer Swimming Pool and Spa Tennis Courts 24/7 Patrol Service (golf cart) Beach Walkways w/lighting Common area grounds maintenance Grounds/office management Private roads