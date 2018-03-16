12400 Plantation Lane

房产描述

Newly Renovated Home w/Designer Finishes in Seminole Landing, Stunning Mature Banyan Trees, 24 hr Manned Gate in Oceanfront Community. Highest Quality Construction (McKinley). Charming 5BR + office 6BA, 3 car garage, 5500 SF living, 7256 total SF, 1.09 acres. Beautifully Refinished Original Oak Plank Floors, Mahogany French Doors, Downstairs Master Suite. Remodeled Kitchen has Island, Pantry & New Stainless Appliances. Formal Living & Dining, Family Room w/Wet Bar, Office w/Fireplace. Upstairs 2nd Master Suite boasts private Sun Deck, 2 Walk-ins + Bonus Rm, 2 addl Oversized Bedrooms w/Walk-in Closets En suite, Sauna, Screened Patio, Parking for 20+ cars, 150' canal frontage. Intracoastal/Ocean access. Private Beach access, Tennis Courts, 25 min to airport, Close to Benjamin School