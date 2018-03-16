高端地产新闻
在售 - North Palm Beach, United States - ¥21,522,033
North Palm Beach, 33408 - United States

12400 Plantation Lane

约¥21,522,033
原货币价格 $3,397,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5504
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newly Renovated Home w/Designer Finishes in Seminole Landing, Stunning Mature Banyan Trees, 24 hr Manned Gate in Oceanfront Community. Highest Quality Construction (McKinley). Charming 5BR + office 6BA, 3 car garage, 5500 SF living, 7256 total SF, 1.09 acres. Beautifully Refinished Original Oak Plank Floors, Mahogany French Doors, Downstairs Master Suite. Remodeled Kitchen has Island, Pantry & New Stainless Appliances. Formal Living & Dining, Family Room w/Wet Bar, Office w/Fireplace. Upstairs 2nd Master Suite boasts private Sun Deck, 2 Walk-ins + Bonus Rm, 2 addl Oversized Bedrooms w/Walk-in Closets En suite, Sauna, Screened Patio, Parking for 20+ cars, 150' canal frontage. Intracoastal/Ocean access. Private Beach access, Tennis Courts, 25 min to airport, Close to Benjamin School

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: F1801222238700001

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties, Corporate
代理经纪:
Pamela Seals
561-531-3939

周边设施

周边设施
