2370 Wild Sky Rd

房产描述

A beautiful 4 Bed & 3 1/2 Bath 3 story home in the Stevensville area. The home has 3,519 Square Feet of living space split between it's two above ground floors and fully finished basement. The front door leads into a large open room resplendent with tall towering windows shining light upon the rich hardwood walls and floors. Stepping through the front room leads to the modern kitchen and attached dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite cabinetry, and an open face range complete with ventilating hood for indoor grilling. The dining area is a cleverly designed circular room filled with windows providing beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains.