在售 - Stevensville, United States - ¥8,869,840
Stevensville, 59870 - United States

2370 Wild Sky Rd

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3519
    平方英尺 (40.55 英亩)

房产描述

A beautiful 4 Bed & 3 1/2 Bath 3 story home in the Stevensville area. The home has 3,519 Square Feet of living space split between it's two above ground floors and fully finished basement. The front door leads into a large open room resplendent with tall towering windows shining light upon the rich hardwood walls and floors. Stepping through the front room leads to the modern kitchen and attached dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, exquisite cabinetry, and an open face range complete with ventilating hood for indoor grilling. The dining area is a cleverly designed circular room filled with windows providing beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains.

MLS ID: F1801221652700007

联系方式

分部：
PureWest Real Estate - Missoula
代理经纪:
Rebecca Donnelly
406-546-0067

