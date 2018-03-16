高端地产新闻
在售 - Duncan, Canada - ¥7,817,442
Duncan, Canada

6936 Bell Mckinnon Rd

约¥7,817,442
原货币价格 $1,233,891
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

This custom built, well maintained, 4 bed, 3 bath home. Sitting on 9.65 pastoral private acres of A2 agricultural land not in the ALR. Municipality of North Cowichan OCP has designated the property as a "future development area". Fronting Bell McKinnon Road on the East and bordering the Trans Canada Hwy on the west. A new Hospital will be built approximately ½km south on Bell McKinnon Road. The home features a brand new heat pump, 30 year warranty fibreglass shingle roof done in 2016, landscaped flower and plant beds watered by drip system. The large heated cedar deck overlooks the lush backyard and hayfield, a relaxing and great place for kids to play. The barn and hayfields offer great potential, fully serviced RV garage and garden shed.

MLS ID: F1801230030700116

联系方式

分部：
Newport Realty
代理经纪:
Trevor Lunn
250-686-9529

周边设施

周边设施
