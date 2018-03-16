6936 Bell Mckinnon Rd

房产描述

This custom built, well maintained, 4 bed, 3 bath home. Sitting on 9.65 pastoral private acres of A2 agricultural land not in the ALR. Municipality of North Cowichan OCP has designated the property as a "future development area". Fronting Bell McKinnon Road on the East and bordering the Trans Canada Hwy on the west. A new Hospital will be built approximately ½km south on Bell McKinnon Road. The home features a brand new heat pump, 30 year warranty fibreglass shingle roof done in 2016, landscaped flower and plant beds watered by drip system. The large heated cedar deck overlooks the lush backyard and hayfield, a relaxing and great place for kids to play. The barn and hayfields offer great potential, fully serviced RV garage and garden shed.