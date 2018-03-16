103 Pascal Ln

房产描述

Awesome property in 24-hour guard gated original Rob Roy. House is in MLS as a 6 bedroom--it's actually a 5 bedroom as the 6th was converted in to a HUGE master closet...but can be easily put back to a bedroom. Some will look at this as a lot, some will look to move in tomorrow and some will look as a remodel. Detached apartment above 3 car garage. Owner bought a year ago and didn't moved in due to change of owner's health. Great yard. Great views. Great opportunity. Very reasonable and motivated Seller!