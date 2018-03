房产描述

ove Right Into This Extraordinary Gem! This Beautifully Reconstructed And Expanded Spacious Ch Colonial Is 4600 Sq Ft, 6 Bed, 5.5 Bath, Set On Adonna Landscaped Grounds. Featuring All New Heating & Electrical, Plumbing, Cac, 2 Central Vac Sys, New Roof,Gutters, Leaders Dry Wells, Steel Beams & Girders. All Oversized Rooms. 5 Huge Bedrooms On 1 Level. Low Taxes!