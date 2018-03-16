高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, United States - ¥9,180,284
Naples, United States

4000 Gulf Shore Blvd N 1200

约¥9,180,284
原货币价格 $1,449,000
  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2215
    平方英尺

房产描述

This is your rare chance to own one of Park Shore's best kept secrets. The iconic Venetian Villas is a private, colorful, enclave resting atop beautiful, illustrious Venetian Bay. A tranquil fountain greets you in the courtyard as you drive through the gates into the enchanting old-world charm featured throughout this community. Panoramic, expansive views of Venetian Bay await you from nearly every room of this exquisite two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath property. With nearly 2,300 square feet of living space sprawled out over two floors, this unique property lives like a single-family home, while offering the ease and comfort of condominium ownership.

MLS ID: F1801231442700135

联系方式

分部：
William Raveis Real Estate
代理经纪:
Dustin Beard
239.289.2650

