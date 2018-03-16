5931 Burnham Rd

房产描述

Sitting on a serene golf course lot, this McGarvey built estate offers 4 spacious bedrooms plus a game room, office and exercise room with 5 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. Spread over 6,700 square feet, this is a two-story masterpiece. There have been numerous upgrades, including granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances, impressive cabinetry, light and bathroom fixtures, extensive crown molding, plantation shutters, wood and faux ceiling details, custom- built-ins, Lighting system, a in-home audio system, and much more. Additional upgrades include electric shades, hurricane impact windows and doors, roll down shutter on front door, 5 new AC units, 3 water heaters, double washers and dryers, and an electric chair lift on stairwell. Also included is remarkable marble flooring throughout the main living areas of the home as well as tile and carpet in the other rooms. The lanai includes an over-sized lanai with a large pool and spa, lush landscaping, as well as an enormous BBQ area complete with a morning kitchen and fireplace.