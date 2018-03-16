高端地产新闻
在售 - Wellington, United States - ¥158,390,000
Wellington, 33414 - United States

13560 Indian Mound Road

约¥158,390,000
原货币价格 $25,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (3 全卫, 6 半卫)
  • 4624
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to Windsome Farms- one of the largest and ultra-private farms in Wellington. Almost 80 contiguous acres adorned with lush landscaping, serene lakes, and every amenity an equestrian could desire! An H-formation barn has two wide aisles, each with 26 Corton brand stalls, 3 wash racks, and 8 grooming stalls. Stalls are rubber matted and also feature automatic water. Two large storage stalls for hay and shavings are also found in each barn. Large tack room with commercial laundry and office is located in the heart of the barn adjacent to a spacious owners lounge with bathroom and kitchenette, and riders lounge with bathroom and kitchenette as well. Upstairs are two one-bedroom apartments with balconies with expansive views. Cont.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: F1801222238700004

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties Wellington
代理经纪:
Marley Goodman Overman
772-216-5940

周边设施

