317 Acadia Lane

This immaculately maintained Mediterranean estate is sure to take your breath away. Upon entering you cannot help but feel right at home as you are greeted with travertine columns and a grand iron staircase. The formal dining room and living room is the perfect place to cozy up by the fireplace. Located on the first floor is the master bedroom that encompasses a flex space that is perfect for lounging, walk in closet with plenty of his and her storage, and accessibility to the Florida oasis of a backyard. The beautifully spacious kitchen includes Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and overlooks the family room, keeping the family together. Making this home unique is the two-bedroom in-law suite, tastefully renovated with wood flooring throughout, never before used appliances, and a balcony with gorgeous views of the golf course and pool, to make your guests feel right at home. The backyard encompasses both screened in and open patios to enjoy all that Florida has to offer. The flow between the outdoor grill and salt water pool is an ideal setting for entertaining your family and friends. Making this home highly sought after is the exclusive lot, overlooking the 12th hole of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. This home will appeal to all with its warm and welcoming atmosphere, stunning curb appeal, top of the line upgrades, and tasteful design. Welcome home to Celebration!

