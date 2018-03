房产描述

Incredible ocean, island and West Maui mountain views with an incredible pool & spa amenity awaits YOU at 135 Lau Awa Place! Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac in the Launiupoko, this single level estate consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathroom spread across 3,844 living sq ft. on 4.43 acres. The property offers phenomenal upgrades; granite counter tops, Travertine floors, propane cook top & built in pool bar. The monthly HOA is $400 Sold furnished. Your Time Is Now.