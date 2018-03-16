29 Ke Ahi Lele Pl, Lahaina, Hi, 96761

房产描述

Enjoy absolute stunning ocean views and Hawaiian sunsets from your new home! 29 Keahilele Place is within a golf cart ride of the world famous Kaanapali Beach and resorts and is centrally located between Lahaina and Kapalua (as well as Maui Preparatory Academy). Central air conditioning, quartz countertops, propane appliances, and the three-car garage (with added storage) are only some of the features that make this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home ideal for your life, day in and day out. The open-air great room and master bedroom have striking ocean views of Lanai and Molokai islands, perfect for seasonal whale-watching. 29 Keahilele Place is located in Lanikeha, West Maui’s newest gated community, located within the world-class Kaanapali Golf Estates. Lanikeha’s 132 parcels are spread across 110 acres. Community amenities include the Lanikeha Club House (community spa, pool, and exercise room) and on-site manager. The Monthly Home owner’s association fees are $608 ($183 for Kaanapali Golf Estates $425 for Lanikeha). Sold unfurnished. Property is professionally staged. The property is vacant and easy to show -- contact your favorite agent for showings and multiple gate access and make your dream home yours. Your Time is Now.