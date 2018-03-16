高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, United States - ¥41,181,400
Paradise Valley, 85253 - United States

8700 N 52nd Street

约¥41,181,400
原货币价格 $6,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 11135
    平方英尺

房产描述

This one of a kind luxury estate provides an expansive, resort-like feel on nearly two private acres with mountain views. A large entertainment patio feels like an outdoor living room, with a wet-edge pool and spa, grand ramada with fireplace, TV, sink & refrigerator. A tee box and putting green with a sand trap complete the Arizona ethos of outdoor recreation. Enter through gates to a circular drive and motor court with 2,900 sq ft of high-tech parking garages. An elegant home with no detail overlooked, the open spaces are flooded with natural light, to showcase "pillow" limestone as it contrasts with thick walnut flooring. The spacious kitchen boasts a walk in refrigerator, an expansive marble island, and opens onto a family room and romantic french doors. The master retreat includes a

MLS ID: F1801221841700121

