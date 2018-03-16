Monselice, Italy

房产描述

In the province of Padua, this beautiful Palladian villa from the 16th century is a beautiful example of an ante-litteram neoclassical architecture. The complex covers almost 2.430 sqm and hosts 20 bedrooms. The buildings are surrounded by the green of a beautiful Italian park, decorated with roses, Iris and boxwood hedges. The size of the buildings and the beauty of the location would allow starting a high-level hosting business. GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONIn the province of Padua, amidst a beautiful Italian park, a short distance from the municipal road network, wonderful period Palladian Venetian villa.Easily reached and in a quiet location, the villa allows relaxing the beautiful park of the property or visiting numerous towns of northern Italy: Monselice (5km; 10rsquo;) with all the necessary services, the Galilean city of Padua (19km; 30rsquo;), the inimitable Venice (58km; 40rsquo;), Ferrara (58km; 45rsquo;), Bassano del Grappa (68km; 1h 10rsquo;) inextricably linked to the events of World War I, Treviso (74km; 1h), Bologna (102km; 1h 15rsquo;), Desenzano del Garda (141km; 1h 30rsquo;) and Cortina drsquo;Ampezzo (200km; 2h 40rsquo;).The closest and most useful airport to reach the property are Venezia Marco Polo (63km; 45rsquo;), Treviso Canova (67km; 55rsquo;), Verona Catullo (115km; 1h 15rsquo;) and Milano Malpensa (397km; 3h).DESCRIPTION OF THE BUILDINGSThe property is made up of a complex of buildings inside a beautiful Italian park.The Palladian villa (1,100 sqm ndash; 11,836 sqft) is the heart of the property and is laid out onto three floors:- Ground floor: entrance hall, services and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom;- First floor: frescoed hall, 2 frescoed sitting room, dining room, library and bathroom;- Second floor: living room, 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.A barchessa (430 sqm ndash; 4,627 sqft), located not far from the villa, is laid out onto three floors:- Ground floor: ample living room, kitchen, studio and bathroom;- First floor: 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms;- Second floor: bedroom, bathroom, wardrobe and closet.The house Ndeg;1 (780 sqm ndash; 8,393 sqft) is split into two sections, each on two floors:- Ground floor (section A): living room;- Ground floor (section B): garage, shelter for agricultural vehicles;- First floor (section A): 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms and 3 bedrooms;- First floor (section B): 3 bedrooms and bathroom.Finally we have house Ndeg;2 (120 sqm ndash; 1,291 sqft), on two floors too:- Ground floor: kitchen, entrance hall, bedroom and bathroom;- First floor: 2 bedrooms.STATE AND FINISHESThe core of the property, consisting of the villa and the barchessa, dates back to the late 16th century, as proven by an engraved stone with the date 1588. The villa is also mentioned in a document from 1616.The villa is obviously the corner stone of the property. Designed by Vincenzo Scamozzi (1548 ndash; 1616), the building inherited the architectural style of Palladian villas, extremely regular and identifiable by decorated frontons in the shape of Greek temples with loggias commonly used for walks and meetings.Scamozzi, forty years younger than Palladio, developed his own personal style which strayed from Palladiorsquo;s for an even more accentuated regularity.In this case, the villa is a huge cube, vertically split into three sections mirroring just as many internal floors. The faccedil;ade boasts a raised tetrastyle pronaos, with mixed orders columns (Corinthian capitals, Doric entasis), accessed via two side-mounted staircases framing the entrance to the ground floor, opened on a lightly-bossaged wall.The interior of the villa is finely decorated, with grotesque frescoes covering the ceilings. Walls are frescoed too, with representations of the countryside which give the impression of much wider rooms. Faux-architectures apparently support the painted trabeation separating the walls from the ceilings. Pavements are mainly covered in the typical Venetian graniglia (with its usual mix of orange, yellow, black and white stones) while the other locals boasts simpler terracotta floors (opus spicatum). The ceilings on the upper floors are supported by a beautiful network of wooden beams, perfectly restored and left well visible.The other buildings in the property, currently used as private residence and warehouses, are in excellent conditions. The barchessa, in particular, dates back to the end of the 16th century and is located right next to the villa without however touching it (which is a difference from Palladiorsquo;s usual scheme). The building boasts a nice masonry portico leading to the living room, where you can access the whole building from.EXTERNAL AREAOther important element of the property is the wonderful Italian park in front of the villa. While at the beginning the villa was surrounded by fruit orchards and fields (since these properties were usually farms) current owners decided in the 1960s to create the beautiful park one can see nowadays. Works brought back to light two peschiere (two fish-ponds probably buried in the 19th century) which has been restored and decorated with roses, callas and Iris. The two channels have also been used to contour the Italian garden to be realized in front of the villa. The fountain at the center of the apron has been encircled with a beautiful boxwood hedges.USE AND POTENTIAL USESThe complex, thanks to the beautiful villa and the unique garden with swimming pool, is perfect both as a private residence and potential hosting business. The presence of 20 bedrooms allows hosting a relatively high number of guests who might find in this place unrivaled peace and quiet surrounded by history and by an architectural style unique to this very land.