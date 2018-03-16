高端地产新闻
在售 - Milton, United States - ¥9,186,620
Milton, 30004 - United States

775 Owens Lake Road

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 10464
    平方英尺 (1.39 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular Urban Farm House located on 1.3+ Acre Estate lot in Six Hills. Sprawling grounds, walk out from main, stunning landscaping, courtyard & screened patio! Highlights include 3 fin'd levels, 4 f/p's, lg cov'd patio off main, fab flr plan, banquet size dr, study, lg gathering rm, Chef's Kitchen w/ island, granite, high end appl's, Vaulted keeping rm w/f/p, master retreat on main, 5 bedroom up w/addit'l space. Unbelievable finished terrace level w/lg game rm, 2 living rms, Granite Kit w/island, movie theater, wine cellar, gym & guest suite. 4 car gar w/art studio!

MLS ID: F1801230030700100

联系方式

分部：
HARRY NORMAN REALTORS
代理经纪:
Annemarie Russo
(770) 712-0622

周边设施

周边设施
