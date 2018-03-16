高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Milton, United States - ¥11,087,300
免费询盘

Milton, 30004 - United States

1249 Basnett Drive

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
其他

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 11086
    平方英尺 (1.13 英亩)

房产描述

Estate home with high quality finishes in the heart of Milton, with easy access to Avalon, 400, Crabapple, etc. Main level includes paneled study with floor to ceiling stone fireplace; formal dining room; large family room; gourmet kitchen with a view to the keeping room; and a luxurious master suite.4 ensuite bedrooms are located on the second level & an additional ensuite guest bedroom in the terrace level. Terrace level, also includes entertainment area & billiard room. Veranda style stone porch w/outdoor fireplace overlook the private backyard. Ideal lot for a pool!

MLS ID: F1801230030700101

联系方式

分部：
HARRY NORMAN REALTORS
代理经纪:
Alex McGraw
(678) 642-8227

周边设施

周边设施
