1249 Basnett Drive

Estate home with high quality finishes in the heart of Milton, with easy access to Avalon, 400, Crabapple, etc. Main level includes paneled study with floor to ceiling stone fireplace; formal dining room; large family room; gourmet kitchen with a view to the keeping room; and a luxurious master suite.4 ensuite bedrooms are located on the second level & an additional ensuite guest bedroom in the terrace level. Terrace level, also includes entertainment area & billiard room. Veranda style stone porch w/outdoor fireplace overlook the private backyard. Ideal lot for a pool!