在售 - Atlanta, United States - ¥7,761,110
Atlanta, 30342 - United States

3867 Wieuca Road Ne

约¥7,761,110
原货币价格 $1,225,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5458
    平方英尺 (0.42 英亩)

房产描述

Fantastic home with 10' ceilings, 4 fireplaces & open floor plan of spacious bright rooms. freshly painted with today's color palette in mind. This home includes a main level bedroom, a paneled Office w/coffered ceiling & fireplace, an expansive Family room with fireplace plus a Keeping room w/12' ceiling, a banquet sized Dining room, & Gourmet Kitchen & breakfast area, main level walk out backyard with covered porch and fireplace. Upper level has 4 bedrooms including Master Suite w/ balcony. Full daylight basement & 3 car garage

MLS ID: F1801230030700102

联系方式

分部：
HARRY NORMAN REALTORS
代理经纪:
Cathy Boston
(404) 660-5431

