3867 Wieuca Road Ne

房产描述

Fantastic home with 10' ceilings, 4 fireplaces & open floor plan of spacious bright rooms. freshly painted with today's color palette in mind. This home includes a main level bedroom, a paneled Office w/coffered ceiling & fireplace, an expansive Family room with fireplace plus a Keeping room w/12' ceiling, a banquet sized Dining room, & Gourmet Kitchen & breakfast area, main level walk out backyard with covered porch and fireplace. Upper level has 4 bedrooms including Master Suite w/ balcony. Full daylight basement & 3 car garage