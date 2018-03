房产描述

New" Royal Palm Intracoastal Modern Masterpiece by prestigious Bloomfield Construction, Inc. sited on 96 +/- Feet of waterfrontage on sought-after Royal Palm Way. Clean and sleek interiors feature window walls of glass facing the Intracoastal. Luxe master retreat with dual baths, wardrobes and covered balcony. Resort-style pool patio with entertainment lanai.