在售 - Fort Lauderdale, United States - ¥13,906,642
Fort Lauderdale, 33301 - United States

712 Solar Isle Dr

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 3
    卧室

Extensively remodeled in 2015-16, this Las Olas Isles deep water contemporary is move-in ready. Impact windows/doors, metal roof and a two story living room with fireplace, wet bar and wall of windows overlooking the resort-style back yard. Pool with water feature, tiered terrace of marble and ipe wood, new seawall & concrete lighted dock for a boat up to 40 ft. Two bedrms with full baths on first level. Master bed on second level with bkfst bar, spa tub, steam shower and private terrace with water views.

MLS ID: F1801230240700003

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Liz Caldwell
954.449.7878

