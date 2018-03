房产描述

Sophisticated French Normandy country manor built in 1928 with ocean and island views on nearly 2 acres of lawns and gardens, includes a wonderful floor plan, generous room sizes, 7 fireplaces, great outdoor entertainment patios, separate guest apartment, separate cottage, pool and spa, two 2 car garages, and lots of privacy. Designed by the architectural firm Soule, Hastings, and Murphy, this is one of the original estates built in the golden age of Santa Barbara's historic architecture.