在售 - Coconut Grove, United States - ¥8,394,670
Coconut Grove, 33133 - United States

2620 Trapp Ave

约¥8,394,670
原货币价格 $1,325,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2953
    平方英尺

房产描述

Tropical Modern new construction townhome on a quiet North Grove street, just steps to bayfront parks & marinas. Spectacular open kitchen with sleek Italian cabinetry, Absolute quartz countertops , Thermador appliances & island with bar seating. Light-filled living spaces feature volume ceilings and overlook garden with private pool & covered terrace. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bath & oversized glass-enclosed shower. 3BR/3BA + laundry room, elevator & 2 car garage. Expansive roof-top terrace features a summer kitchen and overlooks the tree-tops & the Grove skyline. Walk or bike to the village center s galleries, boutiques & cafes. Minutes to downtown, MIA, Key Biscayne & the Beaches.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: F1801222038700006

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Riley H. Smith, P.A.
305-342-1623

_