2622 Trapp Ave

房产描述

Free-standing, new construction Modern townhome on a quiet North Grove street, just steps to bayfront parks & marinas. Spectacular open kitchen with sleek Italian cabinetry, Absolute quartz countertops , Thermador appliances & island with bar seating. Light-filled living spaces feature volume ceilings and overlook garden with private pool & covered terrace. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bath & oversized glass-enclosed shower. 3BR/3BA + laundry room, elevator & 2 car garage. Expansive roof-top terrace features a summer kitchen and overlooks the tree-tops & the Grove skyline. Walk or bike to the village center s galleries, boutiques & cafes. Minutes to downtown, MIA, Key Biscayne & the Beaches.