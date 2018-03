房产描述

This is a one-of-a-kind development opportunity. 8.64 acres in the middle of Marathon. The property is composed of 20 adjoining parcels. The Mixed Use zoned portion is 9 parcels of 330,389 SF. The Residential Medium zoned portion is 11 lots along the east side of 61st St. and is 45,761 SF. The property is vested with 3 market rate building rights and 6 transient building rights. Call for more information. FDOT recorded daily traffic count of 31,500.