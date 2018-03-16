高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - ¥22,767,335
免费询盘

Paris, 75116 - France

约¥22,767,335
原货币价格 $3,593,556
公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2970
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rue Spontini. This tastefully renovated apartment is on the third floor of a luxurious turn-of-the-century Haussmannian building with beautiful common areas. Bright and peaceful, it includes an entrance hall, a spacious double living/reception room bathed in sunshine thanks to wide floor-to-ceiling windows and featuring high ceilings and Herringbone parquet flooring, a dining room, a kitchen with dining facilities, a master suite with a bathroom, three further bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Cellar. An ideal family home in a sought-after location. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift and a door-entry code.

MLS ID: F1801221841700003

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Victor Hugo
+33 (0)1 45 53 25 25

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Victor Hugo
+33 (0)1 45 53 25 25

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_