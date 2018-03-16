Paris, 75116 - France

房产描述

Rue Spontini. This tastefully renovated apartment is on the third floor of a luxurious turn-of-the-century Haussmannian building with beautiful common areas. Bright and peaceful, it includes an entrance hall, a spacious double living/reception room bathed in sunshine thanks to wide floor-to-ceiling windows and featuring high ceilings and Herringbone parquet flooring, a dining room, a kitchen with dining facilities, a master suite with a bathroom, three further bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Cellar. An ideal family home in a sought-after location. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift and a door-entry code.