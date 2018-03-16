5275 Red Pass Ct

Exquisitely designed, perfectly sized, move-in ready home • End of a cul-de-sac location • Gated front courtyard and covered deck off the back • Great room showcases high ceilings, stone fireplace, custom built-ins • Gourmet kitchen features slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, center island, breakfast nook opening to the rear deck, a walk-in pantry and custom cabinetry • Spacious formal dining room accented by crown molding • Study is elegant with double glass doors, built-in desk, shelving & storage • Master suite boasts an elegant fireplace and five-piece master bathroom with dual vanities, a deep soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and custom walk-in closet • Lower level walk out has generous family room with built-in cabinets, a wet bar and versatile layout for rec space/family room etc. • Two lower level bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets • Turn-key home that has been meticulously cared for and is in pristine condition