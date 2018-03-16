高端地产新闻
在售 - Castle Rock, CO, United States - ¥6,905,804
Castle Rock, CO, 80108 - United States

5275 Red Pass Ct

约¥6,905,804
原货币价格 $1,090,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3824
    平方英尺 (0.22 英亩)

房产描述

Exquisitely designed, perfectly sized, move-in ready home • End of a cul-de-sac location • Gated front courtyard and covered deck off the back • Great room showcases high ceilings, stone fireplace, custom built-ins • Gourmet kitchen features slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, center island, breakfast nook opening to the rear deck, a walk-in pantry and custom cabinetry • Spacious formal dining room accented by crown molding • Study is elegant with double glass doors, built-in desk, shelving & storage • Master suite boasts an elegant fireplace and five-piece master bathroom with dual vanities, a deep soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and custom walk-in closet • Lower level walk out has generous family room with built-in cabinets, a wet bar and versatile layout for rec space/family room etc. • Two lower level bedrooms each with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets • Turn-key home that has been meticulously cared for and is in pristine condition

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 2242687

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Wanda Ford
3036608800

_