Exceptionally high standard villa, overlooking the coast, quality stone features, teak wood floors, swimming pool, landscaped gardens, atrium with glass roof. Four bedrooms modern villa place in a plot of land with almost 5.000sqm, in a green environment, very closed to the picturesque city of Loule, to the prestigious Quinta do Lago and Vale do Lobo resorts, exclusive restaurants and beaches. Approach with automatic electric gates with a wide calaçada driveway to parking areas, garage and main entrance door. Entrance, high atrium with glass roofed corridor leading to ground floor bedrooms, metal staircase and glass elevator serving all three floors Ground floor, three bedrooms with glazed sliding doors, ensuite bathrooms, built in designed wardrobes and glass doors to the outside terrace and swimming pool. First floor with stunning country side and sea views. The open plan lounge and dining areas are divided by a double sided glass fireplace and floating walkway to railed balconies. The high spec “Siematic” designer kitchen with limestone surfaces and glass roof leads on to a landing with guest bathroom and the elevator. Master suite accessed through glass door from the lounge with stunning sea views, his & hers bathroom and designer walk in wardrobe. Basement with space for additional bedroom, garage doors leading into large area with possibility to use as cinema room or wine cellar.