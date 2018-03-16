2 Weaver Street 4

Model Apartment Now Open! The Heathcote is a 24/7 Luxury Concierge Residence Offering a Lifestyle of Comfort, Elegance and Sophistication! Loft Inspired Open Floor Plans. One Level and Duplex Residences. 1-3 Bedroom Floor Plans from 1,248-3,190sqft. Impeccable Craftsmanship, High Ceilings, Gas Fireplaces, Spacious Terraces, Gourmet Custom Kitchens w/Marble Countertops, Thermador Appls. Fabulous Master Bedrms w/WIC's, Lux Baths w/Perrin & Rowe Fixtures, Soaking Tub & Separate Huge Shower. Each Unit Has its Own Laundry and Temp Controls, Plus 2 Indoor Parking Spaces & Storage Unit. Optional Upgrades such as Media Rms/Tech Packages & Libraries. The Heathcote is a Coop Residence With Condominium Rules!! No Board Approval Required! No Age Restrictions and we are Pet Friendly! On-Site Fitness Center. Perfect for Those Seeking A Prestigious City Lifestyle While Appreciating All That Scarsdale Has To Offer. Steps to Restaurants, Shops/Starbucks and School. 30 Min to NYC Via Metro North!