8725 N Promontory Ranch Rd

This mountain traditional designer home offers warmth and ambiance with sweeping views of all three ski areas plus Promontory's amazing Pete Dye golf course. This property showcases quality from the custom wood and stone work, cozy wood burning fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, 4 private en-suite bedrooms, and spacious outdoor deck and living areas. Designed for family enjoyment, the downstairs offers a state of the art movie theatre, family recreational space, bar area, and more! This home is located across from Promontory's Outfitter's Cabin and close to all of the amenities. This is the perfect generational home!