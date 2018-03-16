高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥23,758,500
免费询盘

Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

8725 N Promontory Ranch Rd

约¥23,758,500
原货币价格 $3,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7190
    平方英尺 (1.42 英亩)

房产描述

This mountain traditional designer home offers warmth and ambiance with sweeping views of all three ski areas plus Promontory's amazing Pete Dye golf course. This property showcases quality from the custom wood and stone work, cozy wood burning fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, 4 private en-suite bedrooms, and spacious outdoor deck and living areas. Designed for family enjoyment, the downstairs offers a state of the art movie theatre, family recreational space, bar area, and more! This home is located across from Promontory's Outfitter's Cabin and close to all of the amenities. This is the perfect generational home!

上市日期: 2017年10月18日

MLS ID: 1493638

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cindy Corbin
9499033068

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
