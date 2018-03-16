高端地产新闻
在售 - St. Helena, CA, United States - ¥40,471,812
St. Helena, CA, 94574 - United States

143 Reserve Road

约¥40,471,812
原货币价格 $6,388,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 67.36
    英亩

房产描述

Luxuriate in the world-renowned indoor-outdoor Napa Valley lifestyle at this fabulous private gated ridge-top estate! Enjoy incredible panoramic views from a contemporary open floor plan home boasting grand and intimate spaces. Entertainer's dream kitchen opening to a broad lawn and infinity edge pool, spa, and in-pool lounge chairs. Amazing privacy on nearly 70 acres. Just 15 minutes to the convenience of Saint Helena's many charming shops and gourmet restaurants!

上市日期: 2016年6月30日

MLS ID: 21614446

联系方式

分部：
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Olivia Decker
4154351600

