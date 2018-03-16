143 Reserve Road

Luxuriate in the world-renowned indoor-outdoor Napa Valley lifestyle at this fabulous private gated ridge-top estate! Enjoy incredible panoramic views from a contemporary open floor plan home boasting grand and intimate spaces. Entertainer's dream kitchen opening to a broad lawn and infinity edge pool, spa, and in-pool lounge chairs. Amazing privacy on nearly 70 acres. Just 15 minutes to the convenience of Saint Helena's many charming shops and gourmet restaurants!