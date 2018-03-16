高端地产新闻
在售 - Lake Angelus, MI, United States - ¥9,503,336
免费询盘

Lake Angelus, MI, 48326 - United States

850 Lake Angelus Shores

约¥9,503,336
原货币价格 $1,499,990
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 4213
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful Lake Angelus Shores Drive home with fabulous views. 7,000 square feet of Cedar and Stone construction make this 6 bedroom, 5.2 bath fit into the pristine wooded setting. Plenty of room for all your activities. Spectacular first floor master suite. Full deck across rear of home can handle up to 90 people for entertaining. Five car heated garage, full privacy, large finished walk-out lower level with 13' ceilings, 2 bedroom suites, bar, large stone fireplace and views galore.

上市日期: 2017年8月9日

MLS ID: 218001967

联系方式

分部：
Signature Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lee Embrey
+1 2486447000

联系方式

分部：
Signature Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lee Embrey
+1 2486447000

周边设施

周边设施
