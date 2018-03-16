850 Lake Angelus Shores

Beautiful Lake Angelus Shores Drive home with fabulous views. 7,000 square feet of Cedar and Stone construction make this 6 bedroom, 5.2 bath fit into the pristine wooded setting. Plenty of room for all your activities. Spectacular first floor master suite. Full deck across rear of home can handle up to 90 people for entertaining. Five car heated garage, full privacy, large finished walk-out lower level with 13' ceilings, 2 bedroom suites, bar, large stone fireplace and views galore.