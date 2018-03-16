高端地产新闻
在售 - Rural Lacombe County, AB, Canada - ¥45,699,854
免费询盘

Rural Lacombe County, AB, T0C 2N0 - Canada

23227 Twp Road 414

约¥45,699,854
原货币价格 $9,450,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)
  • 10964
    平方英尺 (609451.88 )

房产描述

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create your own legacy on one of Alberta’s most significant estates. Pelican Lodge offers an unparalleled private residence on approximately 150 picturesque, lakefront acres. This one of a kind property includes approx 1.2 kilometres of lakefront living on serene Gadsby Lake, a private 9-hole, par 35 lakeside golf course, 5 pristine ponds, approx 3.25 kilometres of paved pathways and mature trees in an otherwise cleared surrounding area. The over 10,000 sq.ft. residence is an exquisite showplace for grand-scale entertaining, adorned with mosaic German Solnhofen Limestone flooring, artisanal metalwork, fir interior doors, trim and feature Glulam wood beams, and cherry cabinetry. The spectacular view of Gadsby Lake can be enjoyed from most rooms including the grand living space anchored by a two-story cultured stone woodburning fireplace. Meticulously designed this manor home remains partially undeveloped awaiting finishing touches by the next fortunate owner.

上市日期: 2017年10月19日

MLS ID: C4142735

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Katherine Burns
5878889790

