23227 Twp Road 414

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create your own legacy on one of Alberta’s most significant estates. Pelican Lodge offers an unparalleled private residence on approximately 150 picturesque, lakefront acres. This one of a kind property includes approx 1.2 kilometres of lakefront living on serene Gadsby Lake, a private 9-hole, par 35 lakeside golf course, 5 pristine ponds, approx 3.25 kilometres of paved pathways and mature trees in an otherwise cleared surrounding area. The over 10,000 sq.ft. residence is an exquisite showplace for grand-scale entertaining, adorned with mosaic German Solnhofen Limestone flooring, artisanal metalwork, fir interior doors, trim and feature Glulam wood beams, and cherry cabinetry. The spectacular view of Gadsby Lake can be enjoyed from most rooms including the grand living space anchored by a two-story cultured stone woodburning fireplace. Meticulously designed this manor home remains partially undeveloped awaiting finishing touches by the next fortunate owner.