20 Hereford Road

This beautifully renovated 1925 Southern Colonial with over 1 acre of private landscaped property is located in prestigious Lawrence Park West. A sweeping staircase greets you in the foyer of this classic center hall. The living room has many architectural details, wood burning fireplace, glass built-ins, moldings & french doors to a glorious stone terrace for elegant entertaining. The adjoining library/sunroom is flooded with light. This home has great livable space. Family room w/plantation shutters connect to a formal dining room that overlooks the terrace. Gorgeous gourmet dine-in kitchen w/Wolf range & oven, Sub-Zero Ref, butlers pantry & door to patio & bbq area. Upstairs there are 5 bedrooms & 3 baths. Master bedroom w/master bath, large closets, 2 bedrooms w/Jack n Jill bath & 2 add'l bedrooms & hall bath. Walking distance to Bxvle train/shops. Beautiful gardens w/privacy gates & room for a pool. Half hour to Manhattan...this truly is a special home!