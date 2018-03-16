高端地产新闻
在售 - Bronxville, NY, United States - ¥10,136,960
Bronxville, NY, 10708 - United States

20 Hereford Road

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4043
    平方英尺 (1.04 英亩)

房产描述

This beautifully renovated 1925 Southern Colonial with over 1 acre of private landscaped property is located in prestigious Lawrence Park West. A sweeping staircase greets you in the foyer of this classic center hall. The living room has many architectural details, wood burning fireplace, glass built-ins, moldings & french doors to a glorious stone terrace for elegant entertaining. The adjoining library/sunroom is flooded with light. This home has great livable space. Family room w/plantation shutters connect to a formal dining room that overlooks the terrace. Gorgeous gourmet dine-in kitchen w/Wolf range & oven, Sub-Zero Ref, butlers pantry & door to patio & bbq area. Upstairs there are 5 bedrooms & 3 baths. Master bedroom w/master bath, large closets, 2 bedrooms w/Jack n Jill bath & 2 add'l bedrooms & hall bath. Walking distance to Bxvle train/shops. Beautiful gardens w/privacy gates & room for a pool. Half hour to Manhattan...this truly is a special home!

上市日期: 2016年7月27日

MLS ID: 4633064

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Collette Burd
+1 9146208448

