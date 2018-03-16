22 Claremont Park Unit 1

Private entrance leading to a renovated two bed, two bath, 1484 sq.ft. first floor and garden duplex located on the beautiful tree lined street, Claremont Park. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with a double sink vanity. Off the open living/dining area there is a private patio as well as direct access to the rental parking space out back. The unit has the perfect mix of historic charm and modern renovations with crown molding throughout as well as central air, washer/dryer, fireplace and great storage. Located on the Back Bay South End line this amazing Boston home is walking distance to all the Boston has to offer including public transportation, restaurants, museums, symphony, parks and shopping.