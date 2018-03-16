Korte Waarder 33

Between the green fields of 'het Groene Hart', a beautiful nature reservate between the big cities of Holland, is situated this pittoresque farmhouse with stall and barn from 1899. During the years the function has been transformed into an luxurious familyhouse, enriched with gallery, office, welness- sport and spa room, even an guesthouse/bed & breakfast. From the oudside it looks quite traditional and rural, but once entered the hall you will experience the contemporaneity of the unique and tailor-made interiordesign. The spacious hall with beautiful staircase to the first floor provides access to all rooms in the house. With just a stonethrow away from the big Dutch lively cities, an total surface of 5425 square meters, more then 20 rooms, this property has endless possibilities.