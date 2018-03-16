高端地产新闻
在售 - Nieuwerbrug Aan Den Rijn, Netherlands - ¥6,812,591
免费询盘

Nieuwerbrug Aan Den Rijn, 2415 AT - Netherlands

Korte Waarder 33

约¥6,812,591
原货币价格 €875,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 6189
    平方英尺 (3325.0 )

房产描述

Between the green fields of 'het Groene Hart', a beautiful nature reservate between the big cities of Holland, is situated this pittoresque farmhouse with stall and barn from 1899. During the years the function has been transformed into an luxurious familyhouse, enriched with gallery, office, welness- sport and spa room, even an guesthouse/bed & breakfast. From the oudside it looks quite traditional and rural, but once entered the hall you will experience the contemporaneity of the unique and tailor-made interiordesign. The spacious hall with beautiful staircase to the first floor provides access to all rooms in the house. With just a stonethrow away from the big Dutch lively cities, an total surface of 5425 square meters, more then 20 rooms, this property has endless possibilities.

上市日期: 2015年8月24日

联系方式

分部：
Netherlands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jan-Willem Andriessen
+0031 +31 88 37 47 000

