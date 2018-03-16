高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Philo, CA, United States - ¥53,852,600
免费询盘

Philo, CA, 95466 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥53,852,600
原货币价格 $8,500,000
其他
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 300.0
    英亩

房产描述

Rarely does a property like the Tumbling McD Ranch come to market; on over 300+/- acres with the Navarro River and Anderson Creek bordering the ranch, prepare your self for an adventure of surprises. From the towering old and second growth redwoods to the homes and extensive entertainment areas set among botanical gardens, pond and fruit trees. Be amazed as you travel over well-maintained roads to the grounds of the old “Dude Ranch”, explore the river, climb 600 feet to great views across the valley and look down on 10+/- acres of ultra premium Pinot Noir vineyards. This property is a place of solitude, grandeur and unlimited possibilities for the discerning buyer.

上市日期: 2017年8月15日

MLS ID: 10/24/17

联系方式

分部：
Artisan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Stevens
7073222000

联系方式

分部：
Artisan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Stevens
7073222000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_