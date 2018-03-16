Rarely does a property like the Tumbling McD Ranch come to market; on over 300+/- acres with the Navarro River and Anderson Creek bordering the ranch, prepare your self for an adventure of surprises. From the towering old and second growth redwoods to the homes and extensive entertainment areas set among botanical gardens, pond and fruit trees. Be amazed as you travel over well-maintained roads to the grounds of the old “Dude Ranch”, explore the river, climb 600 feet to great views across the valley and look down on 10+/- acres of ultra premium Pinot Noir vineyards. This property is a place of solitude, grandeur and unlimited possibilities for the discerning buyer.