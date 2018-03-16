"Dancing Horse Farm" Professionally crafted four acre horse facility with an active income base. Purchase with adjacent 12,000 sq. ft. estate home for the ultimate equestrian compound. Meticulously maintained landscaped and engineered for optimal drainage. Dressage ring with lights/mirrors, jumper ring, bridle path and shaded paddocks. U-shaped 16 stall CBS barn surrounds an expansive riders lounge. Hot water wash racks, covered storage, generator, nicely appointed one bedroom one bathroom apartment, tack room, office and feed room all with central A/C. Located on a paved road in an thriving equestrian community with professional trainers, trails and local shows.