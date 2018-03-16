高端地产新闻
在售 - Southwest Ranches, FL, United States - ¥14,730,270
Southwest Ranches, FL, 33330 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥14,730,270
原货币价格 $2,325,000
  • 1
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2787
    平方英尺 (4.0 英亩)

"Dancing Horse Farm" Professionally crafted four acre horse facility with an active income base. Purchase with adjacent 12,000 sq. ft. estate home for the ultimate equestrian compound. Meticulously maintained landscaped and engineered for optimal drainage. Dressage ring with lights/mirrors, jumper ring, bridle path and shaded paddocks. U-shaped 16 stall CBS barn surrounds an expansive riders lounge. Hot water wash racks, covered storage, generator, nicely appointed one bedroom one bathroom apartment, tack room, office and feed room all with central A/C. Located on a paved road in an thriving equestrian community with professional trainers, trails and local shows.

上市日期: 2017年5月12日

MLS ID: A10275096

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tiffany Gumbel
+1 9546608860

