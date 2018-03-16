Rare to come by is this large 470 sqm Duplex Ground Floor Apartment with private pool situated within this established Lifestyle project comprising of a 5 star hotel, a marina, various restaurants and cafes, supermarket, and office tower. Generous accommodation comprising of five bedrooms in total, spread over two floors. Welcoming entrance, study, large open plan entertaining areas with a split level leading onto the large pool deck area overlooking the Marina enjoying fantastic open sea views, kitchen B’ Fast and three bedrooms (two with en-suite) laundry room and bathroom occupy the upper level. The master bedroom occupies the lower floor. It has a walk in wardrobe, en-suite facilities, fitted kitchen/ breakfast area, dining and living, guest bedroom, bathroom and study with direct access to the pool deck. Property comes with parking and is being sold furnished throughout.Viewing is highly recommended.
上市日期: 2017年12月19日
MLS ID: 301033