Rare to come by is this large 470 sqm Duplex Ground Floor Apartment with private pool situated within this established Lifestyle project comprising of a 5 star hotel, a marina, various restaurants and cafes, supermarket, and office tower. Generous accommodation comprising of five bedrooms in total, spread over two floors. Welcoming entrance, study, large open plan entertaining areas with a split level leading onto the large pool deck area overlooking the Marina enjoying fantastic open sea views, kitchen B’ Fast and three bedrooms (two with en-suite) laundry room and bathroom occupy the upper level. The master bedroom occupies the lower floor. It has a walk in wardrobe, en-suite facilities, fitted kitchen/ breakfast area, dining and living, guest bedroom, bathroom and study with direct access to the pool deck. Property comes with parking and is being sold furnished throughout.Viewing is highly recommended.