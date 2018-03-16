13565 N Us 281

Lying amidst the rolling hills andbreathtaking views of Erath County, sits a truly spectacular ranch, well suitedfor both the recreational user and the cattleman. Located 8 miles north of Stephenville, , theranch is an easy 1 hour 45 minute drive from Dallas, and 1 hour 15 minutes fromFort Worth off of IH 20.Improvements: The entire propertyis high fenced and can be accessed through a gated entrance off Highway 281.The main drive to the house is well maintained, landscaped, with a circular drivewayproviding ample parking for family and guests. This house, built in 1999,was designed for family living and entertaining to a large scale. The openlayout of the primarily one story house, coupled with numerous windows andporches/patios, allow for access to the outdoors and views of the largelandscaped yard and countryside.The magnificent double door entry, of thejust under 10,000 sf house, opens into a large great room with hardwood floors,20 plus foot vaulted ceiling and matching floor to ceiling, stone fireplace andwindow overlooking the grounds. Off the great room is the smaller of twokitchens. The kitchens are fully updated and made for entertaining and cooking,and would please even the most discriminating gourmet chef. The house includesa formal dining, several dens, an office/study, and wine cellar. There isplenty of storage and a large mud room/utility room with pantry. The house hasmultiple bedrooms wings featuring three master bedroom suites with sittingareas all on the first floor. Two guestbedrooms are located on the second floor of the house. Two of the master suites have fireplaces, andall have French doors that lead out to a long covered porch, ideal for relaxingin a rocking chair with a glass of ice tea at the end of the day. Alsoincluded is a basement/storm shelter, easily accessed by an interiorstaircase.Across the yard, is a large swimming pool,hot tub, and cabana, located near the kitchen wing for ease ofentertaining. Vehicles are protected in a large rock and stone carport.There are several storage buildings which are well maintained for equipment andstorage, creating a compound effect. The storage areas are insulated andclimate controlled.Water: Straight Creek Ranch has an abundanceof surface water. There is over 2,000 ft of frontage on both sides ofStraight Creek, a seasonal/wet weather creek. The largest body of water on theranch is centrally located and measures approximately 4 +/- AC. There areseveral other stock tanks throughout the property varying in size anda couple of draws that also catch water from time to time.Terrain/Topography: The property consistsof a wide variety of terrain. The eastern side of the propertyhas some level ground ideal for cultivation, while the western and centralportions of the property are more characteristic of the general area withrolling hills and big views. The elevation on the ranch ranges fromapproximately 1,320 feet above sea level at the highest point, to approximately1,260 feet above sea level at the lowest point, near the main entrance on US281. The natural diversity of this ranch has to offer is a rare find, andsomething that is truly special.Recreational/Hunting: Endless recreationaland hunting opportunities can be found throughout the property. The deerpopulation on the ranch consists of a truly native population that has beenunder heavy management for several years. No outside bloodlineshave intentionally been brought into the high fenced ranch.Multiple food plots can be found throughout the property. In additionto deer hunting, there are some great pastures for dove hunting and there is anabundant turkey population. Some of the pastures are currently in hayproduction. All pastures have been well manicured and maintained. There areseveral rough cut roads and trails joining pastures and various features of theranch that are excellent for riding horses or cruising around in anATV.