40 Huyler Landing Rd

Di Staulo built colonial manor nestled on an oversize lot in the heart of Tammy Brook hills. Wonderful floor plan featuring approximate 6,100 square feet. On the two main levels with oversize reception rooms (huge dining room and family room). Updated kitchen with private patio that meanders around to an incredible free form gunite pool (also easily accessible from the lower level (additional 2,000 finished square feet The second floor has an opulent master bedroom suite, large family bedrooms, and a huge game room over the three car garage accessed via a rear staircase. Many specimen planting and lush landscaping. Circular paver driveway. Best value in Tammy Brook Hills!