在售 - Cresskill, NJ, United States - ¥15,192,768
Cresskill, NJ, 07626 - United States

40 Huyler Landing Rd

约¥15,192,768
原货币价格 $2,398,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)

房产描述

Di Staulo built colonial manor nestled on an oversize lot in the heart of Tammy Brook hills. Wonderful floor plan featuring approximate 6,100 square feet. On the two main levels with oversize reception rooms (huge dining room and family room). Updated kitchen with private patio that meanders around to an incredible free form gunite pool (also easily accessible from the lower level (additional 2,000 finished square feet The second floor has an opulent master bedroom suite, large family bedrooms, and a huge game room over the three car garage accessed via a rear staircase. Many specimen planting and lush landscaping. Circular paver driveway. Best value in Tammy Brook Hills!

上市日期: 2017年1月27日

MLS ID: 1703206

联系方式

分部：
Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dolores McCormack
2017689300

