在售 - Marco Island, FL, United States - ¥7,279,604
免费询盘

Marco Island, FL, 34145 - United States

1228 Lamplighter Ct

约¥7,279,604
原货币价格 $1,149,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2305
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

Not often will you find an incredible home with an incredible view. Beautifully renovated, this coastal contemporary home boasts 156-feet of waterfront area with a fenced yard, side yard and gazebo. You will find long and wide water views with a 13,000-pound lift and dock. The home has been completely renovated with Italian tile, brand-new kitchen with new appliances, quartz and granite countertops and new lighting. The brand-new guest bath boasts a walk-in shower with new tile, a new sink and flooring. There is also new carpeting in the master bedroom and new fans throughout the home. The master bath has a self-cleaning jet tub, a framless shower door and bidet. Just bring your toothbrush and your boat to this virtually new home, located minutes from open Gulf waters. You will not be disappointed.

上市日期: 2017年8月23日

MLS ID: 217054136

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cathy Rogers
+1 2393936721

