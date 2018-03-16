1228 Lamplighter Ct

Not often will you find an incredible home with an incredible view. Beautifully renovated, this coastal contemporary home boasts 156-feet of waterfront area with a fenced yard, side yard and gazebo. You will find long and wide water views with a 13,000-pound lift and dock. The home has been completely renovated with Italian tile, brand-new kitchen with new appliances, quartz and granite countertops and new lighting. The brand-new guest bath boasts a walk-in shower with new tile, a new sink and flooring. There is also new carpeting in the master bedroom and new fans throughout the home. The master bath has a self-cleaning jet tub, a framless shower door and bidet. Just bring your toothbrush and your boat to this virtually new home, located minutes from open Gulf waters. You will not be disappointed.