在售 - Edina, MN, United States - ¥25,336,064
免费询盘

Edina, MN, 55436 - United States

4700 Annaway Drive

约¥25,336,064
原货币价格 $3,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 11826
    平方英尺

房产描述

A residence that artfully strikes a balance between a private retreat and an entertaining delight. This new listing is privately situated on one of the finest lots in Edina’s Rolling Green neighborhood and offers a panoramic view of the Interlachen Country Club’s lush golf course. The owners have meticulously cared for this home and have made extensive upgrades and renovations to it in recent years. At every step and every touch, you will appreciate the quality invested into this home.

上市日期: 2018年1月5日

MLS ID: 4899091

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Andy Asbury

周边设施

周边设施
