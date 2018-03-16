高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥12,449,454
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85266 - United States

34908 N Indian Camp Trl

约¥12,449,454
原货币价格 $1,965,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5017
    平方英尺

房产描述

Boulder Pile & Black Mtn views. Privacy abounds on this acre plus lot. 3 bdrms & 3.5 baths + well appointed library/office in the main home w/detached guest casita offering another full bed, bath & sitting room w/petite kitchen. Charming courtyard entry flanked by multiple entertaining spaces, patio w/wood burning fireplace & spa. Beautifully appointed eat in kitchen featuring gas cooktop & double dishwashers. Copper ceilinged dining area is open to Family & Living room. Floor to ceiling windows take in the Boulder Pile & the 16th hole / “championship tee” . Master bdrm w/his & hers closets, great storage space, laundry rm off master closet & one of two available home offices. 3 car garage w/room for golf cart & air conditioned work shop. This home is a desert delight.

上市日期: 2017年9月18日

MLS ID: 5661757

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Courtney Olson
4805321991

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Courtney Olson
4805321991

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_