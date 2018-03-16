34908 N Indian Camp Trl

Boulder Pile & Black Mtn views. Privacy abounds on this acre plus lot. 3 bdrms & 3.5 baths + well appointed library/office in the main home w/detached guest casita offering another full bed, bath & sitting room w/petite kitchen. Charming courtyard entry flanked by multiple entertaining spaces, patio w/wood burning fireplace & spa. Beautifully appointed eat in kitchen featuring gas cooktop & double dishwashers. Copper ceilinged dining area is open to Family & Living room. Floor to ceiling windows take in the Boulder Pile & the 16th hole / “championship tee” . Master bdrm w/his & hers closets, great storage space, laundry rm off master closet & one of two available home offices. 3 car garage w/room for golf cart & air conditioned work shop. This home is a desert delight.