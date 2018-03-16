A typical Gozitan Farmhouse set on a plot area of 1250 sqm set in a very tranquil, private area overlooking a valley and with a separate 250 sqm pool & deck area. Set on 2 floors and accessible through a pedestrian alley this very charming farmhouse full of character and original features comprises of a large central courtyard and pond, 1 double bedroom, main bathroom a large, bright and spacious living area and a separate open plan dining room & kitchen. This then leads onto the beautiful mature garden area overlooking the valley and offering open and unobstructed country and distant sea views with ample entertaining and deck area. Upstairs we find a large surrounding terrace & sofa area with 3 lateral double bedrooms, 2 of which with en-suite facilities. Across the alley and right opposite the farmhouse is a separate 250sqm pool & deck area. Ideal property as a family residence or to easily convert into a guest house. Has potential to convert existing pool area into 4/5 studio apartments and create another pool at the front of the garden facing the valley views.