This modern, well-decorated apartment has a privileged location in Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood and offers a terrace with a bar that grants a view to Ibirapuera Park. It has a functional project composed of wide, well-lit and well-ventilated ambiances, such as a living room, a dining room, a toilet, a TV room and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances merged in black cabinets. All ambiances hold air-conditioning, and the intimate area has three suites and a bedroom. The condominium offers a generator, a blinded sentry-house and leisure areas that include a swimming pool, a fitness space and a ball room.