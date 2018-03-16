高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥11,971,084
São Paulo, 04511-010 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥11,971,084
原货币价格 R$6,200,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3100
    平方英尺 (288.0 )

房产描述

This modern, well-decorated apartment has a privileged location in Vila Nova Conceição neighborhood and offers a terrace with a bar that grants a view to Ibirapuera Park. It has a functional project composed of wide, well-lit and well-ventilated ambiances, such as a living room, a dining room, a toilet, a TV room and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances merged in black cabinets. All ambiances hold air-conditioning, and the intimate area has three suites and a bedroom. The condominium offers a generator, a blinded sentry-house and leisure areas that include a swimming pool, a fitness space and a ball room.

上市日期: 2017年7月18日

MLS ID: 32619

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

_